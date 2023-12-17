The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-2) play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. This clash will begin at 5:00 PM ET.

South Dakota State vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Yvonne Ejim: 20.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

20.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Kayleigh Truong: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaylynne Truong: 12.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Brynna Maxwell: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Gonzaga Players to Watch

