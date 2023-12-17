How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Gonzaga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-2) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits' 65.2 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 69.5 the Bulldogs give up.
- When it scores more than 69.5 points, South Dakota State is 3-0.
- Gonzaga's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 82.1 points per game, 25.9 more points than the 56.2 the Jackrabbits give up.
- When Gonzaga scores more than 56.2 points, it is 10-2.
- When South Dakota State gives up fewer than 82.1 points, it is 6-3.
- The Bulldogs shoot 47.8% from the field, 13.8% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.
- The Jackrabbits' 43.2 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.
South Dakota State Leaders
- Brooklyn Meyer: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%
- Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Madison Mathiowetz: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Paige Meyer: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.2 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Washington State
|L 69-64
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|W 78-59
|McLeod Center
|12/12/2023
|Dordt
|W 66-54
|Frost Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
