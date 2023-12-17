The Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-2) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 65.2 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 69.5 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 69.5 points, South Dakota State is 3-0.

Gonzaga's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.

The Bulldogs put up 82.1 points per game, 25.9 more points than the 56.2 the Jackrabbits give up.

When Gonzaga scores more than 56.2 points, it is 10-2.

When South Dakota State gives up fewer than 82.1 points, it is 6-3.

The Bulldogs shoot 47.8% from the field, 13.8% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.

The Jackrabbits' 43.2 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%

17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 BLK, 53.9 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Madison Mathiowetz: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Paige Meyer: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.2 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Schedule