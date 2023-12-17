The Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-2) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Gonzaga Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits' 65.2 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 69.5 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.5 points, South Dakota State is 3-0.
  • Gonzaga's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 65.2 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 82.1 points per game, 25.9 more points than the 56.2 the Jackrabbits give up.
  • When Gonzaga scores more than 56.2 points, it is 10-2.
  • When South Dakota State gives up fewer than 82.1 points, it is 6-3.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 47.8% from the field, 13.8% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.
  • The Jackrabbits' 43.2 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Bulldogs have conceded.

South Dakota State Leaders

  • Brooklyn Meyer: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 BLK, 53.9 FG%
  • Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Madison Mathiowetz: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
  • Paige Meyer: 16.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Madysen Vlastuin: 6.2 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Washington State L 69-64 Frost Arena
12/9/2023 @ Northern Iowa W 78-59 McLeod Center
12/12/2023 Dordt W 66-54 Frost Arena
12/17/2023 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/21/2023 @ Creighton - D.J. Sokol Arena
12/31/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.