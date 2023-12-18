Should you bet on Brock Faber to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faber stats and insights

  • Faber has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • Faber has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Faber recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 31:34 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 30:08 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:12 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 24:25 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:00 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:42 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:18 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:46 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:01 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.