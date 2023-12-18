Will Daemon Hunt Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 18?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Daemon Hunt find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Daemon Hunt score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Hunt stats and insights
- Hunt is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Hunt has no points on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
