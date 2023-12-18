At Lumen Field on Monday, December 18, the Philadelphia Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks, starting at 8:15 PM ET. The Eagles should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Eagles rank eighth in total offense (358.8 yards per game) and 22nd in total defense (353.9 yards allowed per game) this season. With 21.5 points per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 17th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 26th, giving up 24.5 points per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Eagles vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (+3) Toss Up (47.5) Eagles 25, Seahawks 24

Place your bets on the Eagles-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eagles Betting Info

The Eagles have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Philadelphia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Eagles have covered the spread five times this season (5-2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Philadelphia and its opponent have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 0.8 higher than the average total in Eagles games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Seahawks have a 41.7% chance to win.

Seattle is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread three times this season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

In Seattle's 13 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Games involving the Seahawks this year have averaged 44.4 points per game, a 3.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 26.3 24.7 30.5 29.2 22.7 20.9 Seattle 21.5 24.5 22.7 24 20.6 24.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.