Karl-Anthony Towns plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 127-109 win versus the Pacers, Towns tallied 40 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

In this article, we look at Towns' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.4 23.4 Rebounds 8.5 9.5 10.5 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.2 PRA -- 34.9 37.1 PR -- 31.9 33.9 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Towns's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Towns has made 8.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 19.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 16.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Towns' Timberwolves average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 99.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 112.0 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have allowed 42.0 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

The Heat are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.6 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.7 makes per contest, 24th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 31 12 10 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.