When the Minnesota Wild play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Matthew Boldy find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220

Boldy stats and insights

Boldy has scored in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Boldy has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

Boldy's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages two shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 16:10 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 3 2 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 4-1

Wild vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

