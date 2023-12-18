Mike Conley and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take on the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Conley totaled five points and nine assists in his last game, which ended in a 127-109 win versus the Pacers.

In this article we will dive into Conley's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.3 12.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 3.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.4 PRA -- 20.5 23.6 PR -- 14.3 16.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Heat

Conley is responsible for taking 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

He's put up 5.2 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Conley's Timberwolves average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 99.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 112 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 24th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mike Conley vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 29 14 4 5 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.