The Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) on the road on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

The Wild have gone 7-3-0 over the past 10 games, putting up 28 total goals (five power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.2%). They have allowed 17 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Monday's hockey contest.

Wild vs. Penguins Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Penguins 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-125)

Penguins (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild vs Penguins Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (12-12-4 overall) have posted a record of 3-4-7 in contests that have required OT this season.

Across the four games this season the Wild finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Minnesota has five points (2-3-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Wild have scored three or more goals in 17 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games and registered eight points with a record of 4-5-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 8-5-2 (18 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 4-7-2 to register 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 25th 2.83 Goals Scored 2.96 22nd 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.18 17th 5th 33.3 Shots 30.4 17th 21st 31.6 Shots Allowed 30.5 16th 27th 12.94% Power Play % 16.84% 23rd 13th 81.05% Penalty Kill % 73% 29th

Wild vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

