Timberwolves vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (15-11) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN. The point total is set at 218.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played 13 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 218.5 points.
- Minnesota has a 219.4-point average over/under in its contests this season, 0.9 more points than this game's point total.
- Minnesota has a 14-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Timberwolves have been victorious in three of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 3-2 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|14
|53.8%
|113
|226.6
|112
|217.8
|220.5
|Timberwolves
|13
|54.2%
|113.6
|226.6
|105.8
|217.8
|222.5
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their last 10 contests.
- Minnesota has performed better against the spread at home (8-4-0) than away (6-6-0) this year.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 112 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 112 points, Minnesota is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|14-10
|3-3
|12-12
|Heat
|11-15
|6-10
|13-13
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs. Heat Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Heat
|113.6
|113
|18
|20
|10-4
|10-9
|12-2
|14-5
|105.8
|112
|1
|10
|13-5
|8-8
|17-1
|10-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.