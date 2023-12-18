Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Penguins on December 18, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jake Guentzel, Mats Zuccarello and others are available in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Minnesota Wild matchup at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Zuccarello drives the offense for Minnesota with 28 points (1.0 per game), with six goals and 22 assists in 28 games (playing 18:12 per game).
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Kraken
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Kirill Kaprizov has racked up 24 points this season, with eight goals and 16 assists.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek is among the leaders on the team with 21 total points (14 goals and seven assists).
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kraken
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 8
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 32 points in 29 games.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Sidney Crosby has 31 points (1.1 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 14 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|4
