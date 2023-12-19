Tuesday's contest that pits the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6) against the South Dakota Coyotes (7-4) at Icardo Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of CSU Bakersfield. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield, California Venue: Icardo Center

South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Bakersfield 74, South Dakota 73

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Bakersfield (-0.6)

CSU Bakersfield (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.9

CSU Bakersfield has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while South Dakota is 3-3-0. The Roadrunners have a 6-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Coyotes have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game (posting 80.6 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, and allowing 74.3 per contest, 258th in college basketball) and have a +70 scoring differential.

The 42.5 rebounds per game South Dakota accumulates rank 20th in the nation, 7.8 more than the 34.7 its opponents record.

South Dakota hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (29th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 32.9% from deep.

South Dakota has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (299th in college basketball), 3.0 more than the 10.4 it forces (312th in college basketball).

