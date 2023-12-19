South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) will face the South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Kaleb Higgins: 17.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Modestas Kancleris: 6.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tom Mark: 4.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ugnius Jarusevicius: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
South Dakota vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|South Dakota AVG
|South Dakota Rank
|277th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|81.2
|66th
|136th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|139th
|288th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|41.2
|9th
|153rd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|13.4
|11th
|351st
|4.4
|3pt Made
|7.8
|151st
|326th
|10.6
|Assists
|12.8
|217th
|108th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|13.6
|299th
