South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Turner County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Turner County, South Dakota today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Turner County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkston High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Parker, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.