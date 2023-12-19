The Boston Bruins (19-5-5) host the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4) at TD Garden on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Bruins are coming off a 2-1 overtime defeat to the New York Rangers, while the Wild were beaten by the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their last outing.

Wild vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-190) Wild (+155) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have won one of the 12 games, or 8.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +155 or more one time this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 39.2% chance to win.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 16 of 29 games this season.

Wild vs Bruins Additional Info

Wild vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 92 (18th) Goals 86 (26th) 73 (2nd) Goals Allowed 93 (14th) 22 (12th) Power Play Goals 16 (23rd) 13 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota owns a 7-3-0 line versus the spread while finishing 7-3-0 straight up over its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Minnesota has gone over the total three times.

The Wild have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.9 greater than this game's total of 5.5.

Over the last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.1 goals.

The Wild have scored 86 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 26th in the league.

The Wild's 93 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -7.

