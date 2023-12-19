The Boston Bruins host the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for David Pastrnak and others in this contest.

Wild vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Kirill Kaprizov is a key piece of the offense for Minnesota with 25 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 17 assists in 29 games.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 2

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Joel Eriksson Ek has netted 14 goals on the season, adding seven assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 8 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Kraken Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 8 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 41 points. He has 17 goals and 24 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Dec. 15 1 1 2 6 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 7 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 2 1 3 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 8

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Brad Marchand has 12 goals and 14 assists to total 26 points (0.9 per game).

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 1 0 1 4

