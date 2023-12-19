In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Bowling Green Falcons take the court at Stroh Center.

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Stetson Hatters

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Edmunds Center

Edmunds Center Location: DeLand, Florida

How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Stetson

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Florida International Panthers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Ocean Bank Convocation Center Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Florida International

Air Force Falcons vs. Clemson Tigers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Location: Clemson, South Carolina

How to Watch Air Force vs. Clemson

TV: ACC Network X

Morgan State Bears vs. UCF Knights

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch Morgan State vs. UCF

North Alabama Lions vs. Samford Bulldogs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Pete Hanna Center Location: Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch North Alabama vs. Samford

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Seattle U Redhawks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Redhawk Center

Redhawk Center Location: Seattle, Washington

How to Watch UTSA vs. Seattle U

Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Burns Arena

Burns Arena Location: Saint George, Utah

How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah Tech

Wofford Terriers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch Wofford vs. Tennessee

TV: SEC Network +

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Stroh Center

Stroh Center Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Bowling Green

San Francisco Dons vs. Long Beach State Beach

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Walter Pyramid

Walter Pyramid Location: Long Beach, California

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Long Beach State