Wednesday's contest between the South Dakota Coyotes (9-3) and the Bradley Braves (4-6) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-55 and heavily favors South Dakota to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Coyotes are coming off of an 80-74 victory over UT Martin in their most recent game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 78, Bradley 55

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Coyotes claimed their best win of the season, an 83-71 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team (No. 81), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Coyotes are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

South Dakota has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 81) on November 18

78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 156) on December 3

84-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 171) on November 29

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 226) on November 14

80-74 on the road over UT Martin (No. 256) on December 16

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 16.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

16.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43) Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

9.8 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Kendall Holmes: 10.2 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59)

10.2 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (21-for-59) Walker Demers: 7.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

7.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes are outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game with a +177 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (59th in college basketball) and allow 62.0 per contest (139th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.