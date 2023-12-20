South Dakota State vs. Wyoming December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) meet the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This contest will start at 7:00 PM ET.
South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Sam Griffin: 18.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cam Manyawu: 10.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Akuel Kot: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caden Powell: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brendan Wenzel: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Wyoming Players to Watch
South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison
|Wyoming Rank
|Wyoming AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|144th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|74.2
|190th
|152nd
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|279th
|30.8
|Rebounds
|33.3
|178th
|297th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|183rd
|155th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.6
|87th
|174th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.0
|264th
|356th
|15.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|129th
