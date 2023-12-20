The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) meet the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This contest will start at 7:00 PM ET.

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Sam Griffin: 18.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Cam Manyawu: 10.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Akuel Kot: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Caden Powell: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Brendan Wenzel: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison

Wyoming Rank Wyoming AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 144th 76.4 Points Scored 74.2 190th 152nd 69.8 Points Allowed 70.8 179th 279th 30.8 Rebounds 33.3 178th 297th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.1 183rd 155th 7.8 3pt Made 8.6 87th 174th 13.4 Assists 12.0 264th 356th 15.8 Turnovers 11.3 129th

