The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) take on the Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -4.5 146.5

South Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

In five of seven games this season, South Dakota State and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points.

The average total in South Dakota State's games this season is 146.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Jackrabbits are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, South Dakota State has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Jackrabbits have played as a favorite of -210 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Dakota State has a 67.7% chance to win.

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 5 71.4% 76.5 152.5 69.8 141 143.6 Wyoming 5 71.4% 76.0 152.5 71.2 141 145.4

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Jackrabbits record 76.5 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 71.2 the Cowboys give up.

South Dakota State has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-3 record overall when putting up more than 71.2 points.

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 4-3-0 1-0 4-3-0 Wyoming 3-4-0 2-1 4-3-0

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State Wyoming 10-2 Home Record 7-8 6-9 Away Record 1-8 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

