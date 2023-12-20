Wednesday's contest that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) against the Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 20.

There is no line set for the game.

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 74, Wyoming 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. Wyoming

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-3.5)

South Dakota State (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

Wyoming is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to South Dakota State's 4-3-0 ATS record. Both the Cowboys and the Jackrabbits are 4-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits put up 76.5 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per contest (152nd in college basketball). They have a +73 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game.

South Dakota State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It records 38.8 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5.

South Dakota State knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (64th in college basketball), compared to the 9.4 its opponents make, shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

South Dakota State has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (145th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (234th in college basketball).

