How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: YouTube
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- South Dakota State has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jackrabbits sit at 85th.
- The 76.5 points per game the Jackrabbits average are 5.3 more points than the Cowboys allow (71.2).
- South Dakota State is 4-3 when scoring more than 71.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota State put up 78.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.9 more points than it averaged in road games (66.6).
- The Jackrabbits surrendered 68.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.9).
- South Dakota State averaged 9.7 threes per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 3.4 more threes and 10% points better than it averaged in away games (6.3 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Kent State
|L 82-73
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|Wichita State
|W 79-69
|Intrust Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|Mayville State
|W 94-62
|Frost Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|12/31/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.