South Dakota State vs. Wyoming: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Dakota State vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.
South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: YouTube
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Dakota State Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Dakota State (-4.5)
|146.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|South Dakota State (-4.5)
|146.5
|-192
|+158
South Dakota State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- South Dakota State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- Jackrabbits games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.
- Wyoming is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- In the Cowboys' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
