The Omaha Mavericks versus the TCU Horned Frogs is one of four games on Wednesday's college basketball slate that has a Summit team in play.

Summit Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Bradley Braves at South Dakota Coyotes 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Wichita State Shockers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Omaha Mavericks at TCU Horned Frogs 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Michigan Chippewas at North Dakota State Bison 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 -

