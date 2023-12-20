The Omaha Mavericks versus the TCU Horned Frogs is one of four games on Wednesday's college basketball slate that has a Summit team in play.

Summit Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV
Bradley Braves at South Dakota Coyotes 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 -
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Wichita State Shockers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Omaha Mavericks at TCU Horned Frogs 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Central Michigan Chippewas at North Dakota State Bison 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 -

