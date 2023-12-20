Timberwolves vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN. The over/under is 225.5 for the matchup.
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-3.5
|225.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 10 of 25 games this season.
- Minnesota has had an average of 219.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Minnesota's ATS record is 15-10-0 this season.
- The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.
- Minnesota has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info
|76ers vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|76ers vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|76ers vs Timberwolves Prediction
|76ers vs Timberwolves Player Props
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|14
|53.8%
|122.2
|235.7
|110.9
|216.8
|228.1
|Timberwolves
|10
|40%
|113.5
|235.7
|105.9
|216.8
|222.3
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.
- Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). On the road, it is .538 (7-6-0).
- The Timberwolves score an average of 113.5 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 12-5 ATS record and a 14-3 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|15-10
|2-2
|13-12
|76ers
|18-8
|13-5
|17-9
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|76ers
|113.5
|122.2
|18
|4
|12-5
|18-6
|14-3
|18-6
|105.9
|110.9
|1
|7
|15-7
|11-3
|20-2
|12-2
