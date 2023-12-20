How to Watch Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves vs. the 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) on December 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- Minnesota is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.
- The 76ers are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 25th.
- The Timberwolves put up an average of 113.5 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Minnesota is 14-3 when it scores more than 110.9 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Timberwolves score 112.6 points per game, 1.8 less than on the road (114.4). Defensively they allow 100.3 points per game at home, 10.9 less than away (111.2).
- At home Minnesota is allowing 100.3 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than it is on the road (111.2).
- At home the Timberwolves are averaging 26.2 assists per game, 0.5 more than on the road (25.7).
Timberwolves Injuries
