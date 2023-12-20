Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and others in the Philadelphia 76ers-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -118)

Towns' 22.2 points per game are 1.7 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).

Towns averages three assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Towns has connected on two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Get Towns gear at Fanatics!

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Anthony Edwards is 26.5 points. That's 1.9 more than his season average of 24.6.

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -104)

The 12.6 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 1.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday (11.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 12.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (11.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +180)

Wednesday's over/under for Embiid is 33.5 points. That is 0.9 fewer than his season average of 34.4.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged six assists per game, 0.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Embiid has made 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -143)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday is 1.3 less than his scoring average on the season (25.8).

He has averaged four rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Maxey's assists average -- 6.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He 3.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.