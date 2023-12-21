In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Daemon Hunt to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Daemon Hunt score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Hunt stats and insights

Hunt is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Hunt has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Hunt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:52 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1 SO 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 5-4 SO 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:33 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 4:12 Away L 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

