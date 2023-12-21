Mike Conley and the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Conley, in his previous game (December 20 loss against the 76ers), posted nine points and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.3 12.7 Rebounds -- 2.8 2.8 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.5 PRA -- 20.2 22 PR -- 14.1 15.5 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.4



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 9.6% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 18.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Conley's Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 103.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 113.9 points per game.

The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 45 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.6 assists per contest.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 32 25 3 7 4 0 3 3/3/2023 31 14 6 3 2 0 0 11/7/2022 24 14 1 12 3 0 0 11/4/2022 31 15 2 10 2 0 1

