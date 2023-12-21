South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Minnehaha County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Minnehaha County, South Dakota today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Minnehaha County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
SF Washington High School at Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Huron, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.