The San Diego Toreros (8-4) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Toreros have averaged.
  • South Dakota is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Coyotes are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Toreros sit at 249th.
  • The Coyotes' 80.3 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 72.9 the Toreros allow to opponents.
  • South Dakota has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, South Dakota scores 82.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 71.0.
  • The Coyotes allow 60.6 points per game at home, and 89.3 on the road.
  • At home, South Dakota knocks down 8.6 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (7.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (35.8%) than on the road (39.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 78-73 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/16/2023 @ UC Irvine L 121-78 Bren Events Center
12/19/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield L 96-76 Icardo Center
12/21/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center
12/31/2023 Omaha - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.