Thursday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) and Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) going head-to-head at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jackrabbits, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Don Haskins Center

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 73, Norfolk State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-4.4)

South Dakota State (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Norfolk State has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while South Dakota State is 4-4-0. The Spartans have a 4-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Jackrabbits have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game, 179th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.5 per outing to rank 170th in college basketball.

South Dakota State averages 37.9 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball), compared to the 37.0 of its opponents.

South Dakota State connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (102nd in college basketball), compared to the 9.3 its opponents make, shooting 34.9% from deep.

South Dakota State forces 11.7 turnovers per game (219th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (134th in college basketball).

