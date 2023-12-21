The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) will welcome in the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota State Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM South Dakota State (-4.5) 141.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Dakota State (-4.5) 141.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

South Dakota State has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Jackrabbits' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Norfolk State has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

