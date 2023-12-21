The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on YouTube.

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Zeke Mayo: 17.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Charlie Easley: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK William Kyle III: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Kalen Garry: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Appel: 10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Jamarii Thomas: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylani Darden: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Allen Betrand: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kuluel Mading: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Christian Ings: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison

Norfolk State Rank Norfolk State AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 185th 75.1 Points Scored 75.5 179th 83rd 66.9 Points Allowed 70.5 170th 262nd 34.6 Rebounds 37.9 131st 109th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 222nd 258th 6.7 3pt Made 9.2 53rd 294th 11.8 Assists 12.7 235th 69th 10.4 Turnovers 11.3 134th

