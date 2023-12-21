South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on YouTube.
South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Zeke Mayo: 17.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Kyle III: 11.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Appel: 10.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Norfolk State Players to Watch
- Jamarii Thomas: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylani Darden: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuluel Mading: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Christian Ings: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison
|Norfolk State Rank
|Norfolk State AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|185th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|75.5
|179th
|83rd
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|170th
|262nd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|37.9
|131st
|109th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|222nd
|258th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|9.2
|53rd
|294th
|11.8
|Assists
|12.7
|235th
|69th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.3
|134th
