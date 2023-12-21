The Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube. The matchup has an over/under set at 141.5 points.

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: YouTube

Where: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Don Haskins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -4.5 141.5

South Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota State's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 141.5 points six times.

The average point total in South Dakota State's contests this year is 146.0, 4.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Jackrabbits have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, South Dakota State has won two out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Jackrabbits have played as a favorite of -200 or more twice this season and split those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Dakota State has a 66.7% chance to win.

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 6 75% 75.5 150.6 70.5 137.4 144 Norfolk State 4 40% 75.1 150.6 66.9 137.4 139.3

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Jackrabbits record 8.6 more points per game (75.5) than the Spartans give up (66.9).

South Dakota State has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 4-5 record overall when scoring more than 66.9 points.

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 4-4-0 1-1 4-4-0 Norfolk State 6-4-0 5-2 4-6-0

South Dakota State vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State Norfolk State 10-2 Home Record 10-2 6-9 Away Record 6-8 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

