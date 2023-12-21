The San Diego Toreros (6-4) play the South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. San Diego Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

Lahat Thioune: 13.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Bostyn Holt: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Paul Bruns: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Max Burchill: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaac Bruns: 8.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 13.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Deuce Turner: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Dragos Lungu: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK PJ Hayes: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Dakota vs. San Diego Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank 239th 72.1 Points Scored 81.2 64th 216th 72.6 Points Allowed 69.2 138th 225th 32.2 Rebounds 41.2 9th 270th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 13.4 11th 264th 6.4 3pt Made 7.8 156th 259th 12.1 Assists 12.8 220th 294th 13.5 Turnovers 13.6 297th

