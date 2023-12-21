The San Diego Toreros (8-4) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the South Dakota Coyotes (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 160.5 in the matchup.

South Dakota vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego -8.5 160.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 160.5 points in four of eight outings.

The average total for South Dakota's games this season is 156.3 points, 4.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

South Dakota has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

South Dakota has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Coyotes have played as an underdog of +333 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that South Dakota has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.

South Dakota vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego 2 20% 73.3 153.6 72.9 149 146.2 South Dakota 4 50% 80.3 153.6 76.1 149 143.8

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

The Coyotes score 7.4 more points per game (80.3) than the Toreros give up to opponents (72.9).

South Dakota is 1-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when it scores more than 72.9 points.

South Dakota vs. San Diego Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego 4-6-0 0-1 6-4-0 South Dakota 3-4-0 0-2 5-3-0

South Dakota vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego South Dakota 8-9 Home Record 8-6 3-8 Away Record 2-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

