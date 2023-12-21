The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -4.5 224.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 11 of 26 games this season.

The average point total in Minnesota's outings this year is 220.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves' ATS record is 15-11-0 this season.

Minnesota has won 17, or 89.5%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Minnesota has been at least a -190 moneyline favorite 12 times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 11 42.3% 113.5 227.1 106.7 220.6 222.4 Lakers 16 57.1% 113.6 227.1 113.9 220.6 229.3

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

Minnesota has a better record against the spread in home games (8-4-0) than it does in road games (7-7-0).

The Timberwolves score 113.5 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 113.9 the Lakers allow.

When Minnesota puts up more than 113.9 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 15-11 8-5 14-12 Lakers 11-17 1-3 13-15

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Point Insights

Timberwolves Lakers 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 10-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-10 12-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-9 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 14-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-5 18-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-2

