The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -4.5 224.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 11 of 26 games this season.
  • The average point total in Minnesota's outings this year is 220.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Timberwolves' ATS record is 15-11-0 this season.
  • Minnesota has won 17, or 89.5%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Minnesota has been at least a -190 moneyline favorite 12 times this season and won all of those games.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 11 42.3% 113.5 227.1 106.7 220.6 222.4
Lakers 16 57.1% 113.6 227.1 113.9 220.6 229.3

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Timberwolves have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Minnesota has a better record against the spread in home games (8-4-0) than it does in road games (7-7-0).
  • The Timberwolves score 113.5 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 113.9 the Lakers allow.
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 113.9 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 15-11 8-5 14-12
Lakers 11-17 1-3 13-15

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Point Insights

Timberwolves Lakers
113.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
10-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-10
12-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-9
106.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.9
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 15
14-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-5
18-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-2

