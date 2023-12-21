The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) will attempt to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on December 21, 2023 at Target Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46%).

Minnesota is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 12th.

The Timberwolves average 113.5 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 113.9 the Lakers give up.

Minnesota has a 12-1 record when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Timberwolves put up 112.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 114.3 points per game on the road.

Defensively Minnesota has been better at home this season, surrendering 100.3 points per game, compared to 112.3 in away games.

At home, the Timberwolves are sinking 0.7 more treys per game (12.3) than in road games (11.6). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (37.6%).

Timberwolves Injuries