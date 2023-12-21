Thursday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Minnesota Wild (13-13-4, -210 on the moneyline to win) and the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4, +170 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wild vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal's games this season have had more than 6 goals 17 of 31 times.

In the 12 times this season the Wild have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 8-4 in those games.

The Canadiens have secured an upset victory in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Minnesota has been a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

Montreal is 1-7 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 4-5-1 6.3 3.1 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.1 2 5 20.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 8-2 3-6-1 6.2 2.7 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.7 3 6 18.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

