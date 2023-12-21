Wild vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (13-13-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (14-13-4) on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+. The Wild have won four in a row at home and the Canadiens are on a three-game road winning streak.
Wild vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-210)
|Canadiens (+170)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won eight of their 12 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Wild have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Minnesota's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 17 times.
Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info
Wild vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|90 (23rd)
|Goals
|84 (28th)
|96 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|103 (21st)
|17 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (19th)
|30 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (30th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Four of Minnesota's last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Wild have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Wild are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Wild offense's 90 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- On defense, the Wild have conceded 96 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.
- They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -6 goal differential .
