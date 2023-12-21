Should you bet on Zach Bogosian to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

Bogosian is yet to score through 18 games this season.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-0 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

