The Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) take on the Missouri Tigers (7-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Missouri matchup in this article.

Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Fighting Illini's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Missouri has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

So far this year, three out of the Tigers' 10 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Oddsmakers rate Illinois much lower (17th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

The Fighting Illini were +6000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +4000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

With odds of +4000, Illinois has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Tigers have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +12500 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Missouri has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

