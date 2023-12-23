Can we count on Alex Goligoski lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild match up against the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

  • Goligoski is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).
  • Goligoski has picked up one assist on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Goligoski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 3-0
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:26 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:26 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

