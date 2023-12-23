Can we anticipate Brandon Duhaime scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

  • Duhaime has scored in four of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).
  • Duhaime has no points on the power play.
  • Duhaime's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:17 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:40 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1

Wild vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

