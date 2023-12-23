Will Jacob Middleton Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 23?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jacob Middleton a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Middleton stats and insights
- In five of 31 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Middleton has zero points on the power play.
- Middleton's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 82 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Middleton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|26:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|26:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|23:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|27:15
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|26:02
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|26:30
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Home
|W 4-1
Wild vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
