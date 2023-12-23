The Sacramento Kings (17-10) take the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Timberwolves vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 115 - Kings 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2.5)

Timberwolves (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-2.2)

Timberwolves (-2.2) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.5

In the 2023-24 season, the Kings (15-12-0 ATS) and the Timberwolves (15-12-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Sacramento (8-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (50%) than Minnesota (2-3) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (40%).

Sacramento and its opponents have combined to go over the total in 55.6% of its games this season (15 of 27), the same percentage as Minnesota and its opponents (15 of 27).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 3-4, while the Kings are 13-7 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Timberwolves are 17th in the league offensively (113.7 points scored per game) and best defensively (106.9 points allowed).

Minnesota is ninth in the NBA in rebounds per game (45) and third-best in rebounds conceded (41.2).

With 26 assists per game, the Timberwolves are 14th in the league.

At 14.1 turnovers committed per game and 13.6 turnovers forced, Minnesota is 23rd and 12th in the NBA, respectively.

At 12 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 22nd and seventh in the league, respectively, in those categories.

