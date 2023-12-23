Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 23?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kirill Kaprizov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- In 10 of 31 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken seven shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, and has scored two goals.
- Kaprizov has picked up five goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 82 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Kaprizov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|1
|2
|29:09
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|2
|2
|0
|25:03
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:07
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|21:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Home
|W 4-1
Wild vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
