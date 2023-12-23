Will South Dakota be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features South Dakota's full tournament resume.

How South Dakota ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 148

South Dakota's best wins

On November 29, South Dakota claimed its best win of the season, an 84-65 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 137) in the RPI rankings. That signature victory versus Northern Iowa included a team-leading 23 points from Grace Larkins. Kendall Holmes, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 139/RPI) on November 18

78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 201/RPI) on December 3

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 247/RPI) on November 14

80-74 on the road over UT Martin (No. 287/RPI) on December 16

68-47 at home over Bradley (No. 339/RPI) on December 20

South Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, South Dakota has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, South Dakota has the 121st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Coyotes have 18 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 18 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of South Dakota's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Dakota's next game

Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes vs. North Dakota State Bison

South Dakota Coyotes vs. North Dakota State Bison Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

