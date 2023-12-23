For bracketology insights on South Dakota State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How South Dakota State ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 112

South Dakota State's best wins

In its best victory of the season, South Dakota State took down the Wichita State Shockers in a 79-69 win on December 9. Zeke Mayo, as the top scorer in the win over Wichita State, compiled 25 points, while Kalen Garry was second on the team with 22.

Next best wins

65-54 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 216/RPI) on November 22

61-48 over Towson (No. 227/RPI) on December 1

South Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

South Dakota State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

South Dakota State has drawn the 97th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jackrabbits have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at SDSU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

South Dakota State's next game

Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. North Dakota Fightin' Hawks Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

